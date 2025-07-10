Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million

Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million

Meta offered over $200 million to recruit Apple's software engineer Ruoming Pang to its new superintelligence team, part of a broader push with unusually high compensation for top AI talents

Meta
The structure of these compensation packages within Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) includes a base salary, a signing bonus, and a significant allocation of Meta shares (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta Platforms Inc has offered exceptionally high remuneration packages to new members of its ‘superintelligence’ unit, including a deal exceeding $200 million for a former senior Apple engineer.
 
Meta has appointed Ruoming Pang, former head of Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) team, with a compensation package reportedly worth several hundred million US dollars over multiple years, according to Bloomberg. Apple opted not to counter the offer, as such figures are well above the norm for leadership roles at the company, excluding Chief Executive Tim Cook.
 
High compensation offers for AI talent 
This level of remuneration is consistent with other major appointments to Meta’s superintelligence initiative, which now features former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and AI entrepreneur Daniel Gross. Additionally, Meta named Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang as its Chief AI Officer by acquiring a 49 per cent stake in his company, valued at $14.3 billion.
 
What is superintelligence
 
‘Superintelligence’ refers to a level of artificial intelligence that surpasses human capabilities across all domains. Currently, no AI system has reached this threshold.
 
Today’s technologies remain beneath the threshold of artificial general intelligence (AGI), which represents the ability to match human proficiency across a broad array of tasks. AGI is a theoretical type of AI designed to exhibit cognitive capabilities equivalent to those of humans.  Also read: Meta AI talent raid: OpenAI promises to reward employees after 8 poached 
      Unparalleled compensation packages
 
From a numerical standpoint, the compensation levels within Meta’s superintelligence team rank among the highest in the corporate world, even surpassing CEO roles at leading global banks. However, much of the remuneration is performance-based and dependent on long-term commitment. If staff departs prematurely or if Meta’s stock underperforms, large portions of the package may remain unclaimed.
 
The structure of these compensation packages within Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) includes a base salary, a signing bonus, and a significant allocation of Meta shares — with the equity component forming the bulk of the total offer. Initial cash payments can be substantial, particularly in cases where candidates are relinquishing valuable startup equity. In such scenarios, the signing bonus may be increased to offset these losses.
 
Meta’s recent AI struggles 
Once viewed as a frontrunner in open-source AI innovation, Meta has recently encountered internal setbacks. These include key employee departures and delays in releasing next-generation models intended to rival those from Google, OpenAI, and China-based DeepSeek.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 10 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Can China compete against US in AI talent war with homegrown minds?

Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's Indian-origin exec just named its new COO

Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

Topics :Apple Facebookartifical intelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story