Meta recruits leading OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal for AI reasoning lab

Meta has onboarded a prominent OpenAI researcher, Trapit Bansal, to work on advanced aritificial intelligence (AI) reasoning models within its recently established AI superintelligence team, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Trapit Bansal had been with OpenAI since 2022 and played a major role in launching the company’s reinforcement learning research, working closely with co-founder Ilya Sutskever. He is named as one of the original contributors to OpenAI’s first AI reasoning model, known as o1.

His LinkedIn profile indicates that he left OpenAI in June. OpenAI spokesperson Kayla Wood confirmed to TechCrunch that Bansal had indeed exited the organisation.

Boost to Meta's AI superintelligence team Bansal is expected to significantly strengthen Meta's new AI superintelligence group, which already includes notable figures such as former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. The team is also in discussions to bring in former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Safe Superintelligence co-founder Daniel Gross. His expertise could help Meta develop a cutting-edge AI reasoning model to compete with leading offerings like OpenAI's o3 and DeepSeek's R1. At present, Meta does not have a publicly available AI reasoning model. Zuckerberg's high-profile hiring strategy Mark Zuckerberg has aggressively recruited top AI talent, reportedly offering compensation packages as high as $100 million. While Bansal's offer remains undisclosed, his decision to join indicates the success of Zuckerberg's strategy in attracting leading AI researchers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Bansal will join other recent hires from OpenAI — Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai — at Meta. The team also includes Jack Rae, formerly of Google DeepMind, and Johan Schalkwyk, previously with startup Sesame, according to a Bloomberg report. Attempts to acquire AI startups fell through In a bid to expand its AI capabilities further, Meta also explored acquiring startups known for their AI research, including Safe Superintelligence (co-founded by Sutskever), Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Labs, and Perplexity. However, none of these talks reached a final agreement. On a recent podcast, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented on Meta’s recruitment attempts, stating, “None of our best people have decided to take him up on that.”