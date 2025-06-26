OPPO Reno 14 series launching on July 3, camera specs revealed: Details

China’s OPPO has confirmed the launch of the Reno 14 series in India for July 3. The Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones have been teased by the company on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the design. Moreover, OPPO has unveiled key specifications including the chipset and camera system.

Both OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are already available in the company’s home country and are expected to arrive in India with similar specifications and features.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 14 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which may be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

The company has revealed that the Pro model will feature a 50MP OmniVision OV50E primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera of 116-degree field of view. Additionally, a 50MP telephoto camera completes the triple camera set-up. The Samsung JN5 sensor offers 3.5x zoom at optical level and allows for 120x digital zoom. The front camera will be a 50MP JN5 sensor with auto focus functionality. OPPO also stated that the smartphone will support 4K HDR video recording at 60 frames per second (fps) across all lenses. The smartphones will also feature AI-powered editing tools embedded within the smartphone’s camera app. These include:

AI Voice Enhancer: For isolating vocals, allowing users to narrate clearly.

AI Editor 2.0: To turn a video into photos.

AI Recompose: To generate clean, professional compositions based on classic photography.

AI Perfect Shot: Powered by GenAI mode to swap expression post capture.

AI Style Transfer: To apply visual styles from reference photos.

AI Livephoto 2.0: To capture dynamic moments.

AI Livephoto export: To extract the perfect still from a short clip. Reno 14 Pro will likely sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The phone may pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired charging. It will also be rated IP69 for dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ: Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired OPPO Reno 14: What to expect The standard Reno 14 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It may have a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with the same 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits brightness.