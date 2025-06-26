Tech wrap June 26: Sony Bravia 5, WhatsApp AI summaries, ASUS Chromebook

Sony has introduced the Bravia 5 to its TV lineup in India. The company claims it offers a next-level immersive viewing experience. Available in four size variants, the Bravia 5 boasts Sony’s top-tier audio-visual technologies such as the Advanced AI processor XR, Acoustic Multi-Audio setup, and Voice Zoom 3.

Meta has launched a new AI-powered feature on WhatsApp designed to deliver message summaries for unread conversations. As stated in a WhatsApp blog post, this optional feature helps users get a quick overview of missed chats, offering a secure and private glance before diving into the full message details.

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs ASUS has unveiled its 2025 Chromebook CX14 in India, featuring Intel’s Celeron Processor N4500. Aimed at students and educators, the laptop sports a simple design finished with a wear-resistant paint. With a weight of 1.39 kg, it also meets US military-grade durability standards for better portability. OnePlus bolsters service network in India, expands pickup and drop service OnePlus has announced the expansion of its customer service offerings in India. The free pickup and drop service, which first launched in 2016 for select tier 1 cities, is now available across over 19,000 pin codes. The wider rollout extends to tier 2, tier 3 cities, and beyond. As per OnePlus, this development stems from consistent user feedback and enhancements under Project Starlight, initiated in Q4 2024.

Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details Vivo has launched its latest foldable device—the Vivo X Fold5—in China. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the phone features an 8.03-inch main screen and offers notable improvements over its predecessor, such as better water and dust resistance, a more streamlined build, and compatibility with Apple products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Macs. Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a larger battery and enhanced charging capabilities. As per a report from The Tech Outlook, the device has been spotted on the US FCC certification site, revealing it could house a 5,150mAh battery and support 65W wired charging. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2 includes a 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging.

OPPO Reno 14 series launching on July 3, camera specs revealed: Details OPPO has officially announced that the Reno 14 series will be launching in India on July 3. Through teasers shared on X (formerly Twitter), the company revealed the phones’ design. OPPO also disclosed key specifications, including information about the chipset and camera setup. HDMI 2.2 announced with support for up to 16K resolution at 60fps: Specs HDMI Forum has unveiled the HDMI 2.2 specifications, now shared with manufacturers for integration. Dubbed Ultra96, the HDMI 2.2 cables will support up to 16K resolution at 60fps. Announced at CES 2025, the first batch of Ultra96 HDMI cables—featuring bandwidth up to 96Gbps—could hit the market later this year, according to The Verge.

Gemini Live adds Google app integration and caption support on Android, iOS Google has enhanced Gemini Live—its real-time AI assistant—by integrating it with more Google services like Keep, Calendar, Tasks, and Maps. A report by 9To5Google notes that users can now use both voice and camera inputs to instruct Gemini Live to create calendar events, generate notes in Keep, and add tasks or reminders. Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app Discord is reportedly developing a native version of its communications platform for Windows on Arm. According to a report by The Verge, an early Arm64 build is already available for testing and promises better performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot Plus PCs compared to the emulated version currently in use.