Meta's Muse AI agent can book, buy, and browse for you: Here's how it works

Meta has introduced Muse, a personal AI agent that can take on tasks for users and continue working on them in the background. Unlike conventional AI assistants that primarily respond to prompts, Muse is designed to act on a user's behalf by browsing websites, filling forms, sending emails, making purchases and working towards longer-term goals. Meta says the agent can learn from conversations and remember information that matters to the user, allowing it to suggest actions and continue tasks without requiring instructions at every step.

What is Muse agent and how does it work?

Muse is designed to work more like an agent than a chatbot. Users can tell it what they want to accomplish, after which it can create a plan, coordinate the steps involved and continue working without requiring a prompt for every action.

ALSO READ: Alibaba, DeepSeek have 'systematically' siphoned AI models, says US The agent runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated virtual machine with its own browser. The virtual machine houses the agent and the user's data, allowing Muse to search and navigate websites, fill out forms and complete online transactions. Muse can continue working after the user closes the app. It can monitor long-running tasks and return when something changes or when it needs the user's approval. Meta says its memory also persists across conversations, allowing the agent to retain context about a user's goals and preferences. Users can interact with Muse through its dedicated app or directly through WhatsApp. They can also connect services such as email, calendar and Instagram.

What can Meta's Muse AI agent do? Muse can handle everyday tasks such as booking travel, sending emails and filling online forms. It can also take on longer-running goals, breaking them into smaller tasks and tracking progress. The agent can browse the web and complete transactions, including purchases. For sensitive actions, such as sending an email or making a purchase, Muse pauses and asks the user for approval. An activity log shows what it has done and what it plans to do. ALSO READ: OpenAI says its AI model has cracked one of Millennium math problems Muse can also create documents, PDFs, webpages and interactive outputs.

For shopping, Muse can use Link, Stripe's payment service. Meta says Link generates a one-time card number at checkout, keeping the user's actual card details hidden. Shop Pay and 1Password support are planned. Meta says users decide which apps Muse can access and what permissions it receives. They can change those permissions or disconnect a service at any time. Users can also ask Muse to forget information it has learned. Muse availability Meta is rolling out Muse in the US on iOS, Android and the web through muse.ai. The company says Muse is also coming to its AI glasses. It is free for most uses, while subscription plans will be available for users who want to do more with the agent.