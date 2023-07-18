Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta opens AI chatbot tech 'LLaMA' for commercial use via Microsoft

Meta opens AI chatbot tech 'LLaMA' for commercial use via Microsoft

Zuckerberg pointed to Meta's history of open-sourcing its AI work, such as with its development of the widely used machine-learning framework PyTorch

AP Menlo Park (US)
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google's Bard but it's taking a different approach: releasing it for free.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as LLaMA 2, free for research and commercial use.

Much like tech peers Google and Microsoft, the social media company has long had a big research team of computer scientists devoted to advancing AI technology. But it's been overshadowed as the release of ChatGPT sparked a rush to profit off of generative AI tools that can create new prose, images and other media.

Meta has also tried to distinguish itself by being more open than some of its Big Tech rivals about offering a peek at the data and code it uses to build AI systems. It has argued that such openness makes it easier for outside researchers to help identify and mitigate the bias and toxicity that AI systems pick up by ingesting how real people write and communicate.

Open source drives innovation because it enables many more developers to build with new technology, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Tuesday. It also improves safety and security because when software is open, more people can scrutinize it to identify and fix potential issues. I believe it would unlock more progress if the ecosystem were more open, which is why we're open sourcing Llama 2.

Zuckerberg pointed to Meta's history of open-sourcing its AI work, such as with its development of the widely used machine-learning framework PyTorch.

Zuckerberg said people can download its new AI models directly or through a partnership that makes them available on Microsoft's cloud platform Azure along with Microsoft's safety and content tools.

The financial terms of that partnership were not disclosed.

While Microsoft is described by Meta as a preferred partner, Meta said the models will also be available through Amazon Web Services, which is Microsoft's main cloud rival, as well as AI startup Hugging Face and others.

Microsoft is also a major funder and partner of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. Neither ChatGPT nor similar offerings from Microsoft or Google are open source.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Meta starts next round of layoffs with 1,500 jobs in recruiting, HR: Report

Microsoft to charge more for AI in office, secure Bing from leaks

Startup India celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship: boAt co-founder

Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline in adults: Lancet study

Realme Pad 2 to launch in India on July 19: Here's what to expect

Apple iPhone 15 launch: Hidden facts about upcoming iPhone lineup

Topics :Artificial intelligenceFacebookMicrosoftChatbot

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story