Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future: Details

Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future: Details

Meta will showcase three research headset prototypes at SIGGRAPH 2025, scheduled for August 11 in Canada. These will likely offer a glimpse into the future of immersive headset technology

Meta's Tiramisu, Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR headsets
Meta's Tiramisu, Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR headsets
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta will showcase three virtual and mixed reality headset prototypes at the SIGGRAPH 2025 conference in Vancouver, Canada on August 11. The devices, named Tiramisu, Boba 3, and Boba 3 VR, are described as “purely research prototypes” featuring experimental technologies that may never enter consumer production. The company said these designs focus on advancing display quality, field of view (FOV), and realism in immersive environments.
 
The three headsets explore two distinct approaches to improving immersion. Tiramisu targets image fidelity and brightness, while Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR aim to expand peripheral vision. Each model prioritises different trade-offs in size, weight, and GPU demands.

Tiramisu: Pushing VR clarity

Meta said that the Tiramisu is designed for near-photorealistic VR visuals through high dynamic range, denser pixels, and advanced optics to minimise visual artefacts such as the screen-door effect.

Key specifications:

  • Angular resolution: 90 pixels per degree (PPD) — about 3.6 times the PPD of Quest 3. (PPD is a measure of image detail relative to visual angle).
  • Contrast: Roughly 3 times that of the Quest 3.
  • Peak brightness: Up to 1,400 nits — about 14 times Quest 3.
  • Field of view: 33 degrees × 33 degrees (narrow).
  • Optics and displays: Dual high-resolution microOLED panels and custom glass lenses.
  • Trade-offs: Bulkier and heavier than consumer headsets; limited FOV; high rendering cost offset in part by NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR: Wider perspective

Boba 3 is a mixed reality prototype with high-resolution passthrough video and an ultrawide FOV for enhanced peripheral vision, blending physical and digital worlds more seamlessly. Boba 3 VR removes passthrough components, focusing solely on VR immersion while retaining optical upgrades, potentially lowering power demands and weight.

Key specifications (both models):

  • Horizontal FOV: 180 degrees
  • Vertical FOV: 120 degrees
  • Per-eye resolution: 4K x 4K (up from 3K x 3K in Boba 2 and 2K x 1K in Boba 1)
  • Optical approach: mass-production displays with high-curvature reflective polarisers and pancake lenses.
  • Weight: Boba 3 prototype around 840 g; Boba 3 VR variant around 660 g (Quest 3 w/ Elite strap around 698 g).
  • Passthrough: Boba 3 includes high-resolution passthrough sensors for mixed reality. Boba 3 VR removes passthrough components and focuses on native VR.

Differences between Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR

  • Boba 3: Mixed reality with passthrough sensors, heavier due to additional hardware.
  • Boba 3 VR: VR-only, streamlined hardware, reduced weight, and lower power consumption.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4

Elon Musk warns Nadella as Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's GPT-5 model

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says board backs him amid Trump's call for resignation

xAI makes Grok's AI image and video generation free for all users: Details

OpenAI says GPT-5 is a major upgrade and a step towards AGI: What's new

Topics :Technology NewsGadgets NewsVR headset

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story