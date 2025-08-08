Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future: Details

Tiramisu: Pushing VR clarity
Key specifications:
- Angular resolution: 90 pixels per degree (PPD) — about 3.6 times the PPD of Quest 3. (PPD is a measure of image detail relative to visual angle).
- Contrast: Roughly 3 times that of the Quest 3.
- Peak brightness: Up to 1,400 nits — about 14 times Quest 3.
- Field of view: 33 degrees × 33 degrees (narrow).
- Optics and displays: Dual high-resolution microOLED panels and custom glass lenses.
- Trade-offs: Bulkier and heavier than consumer headsets; limited FOV; high rendering cost offset in part by NVIDIA DLSS 3.
Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR: Wider perspective
Key specifications (both models):
- Horizontal FOV: 180 degrees
- Vertical FOV: 120 degrees
- Per-eye resolution: 4K x 4K (up from 3K x 3K in Boba 2 and 2K x 1K in Boba 1)
- Optical approach: mass-production displays with high-curvature reflective polarisers and pancake lenses.
- Weight: Boba 3 prototype around 840 g; Boba 3 VR variant around 660 g (Quest 3 w/ Elite strap around 698 g).
- Passthrough: Boba 3 includes high-resolution passthrough sensors for mixed reality. Boba 3 VR removes passthrough components and focuses on native VR.
Differences between Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR
- Boba 3: Mixed reality with passthrough sensors, heavier due to additional hardware.
- Boba 3 VR: VR-only, streamlined hardware, reduced weight, and lower power consumption.
