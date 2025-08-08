Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future: Details

Meta will showcase three virtual and mixed reality headset prototypes at the SIGGRAPH 2025 conference in Vancouver, Canada on August 11. The devices, named Tiramisu, Boba 3, and Boba 3 VR, are described as “purely research prototypes” featuring experimental technologies that may never enter consumer production. The company said these designs focus on advancing display quality, field of view (FOV), and realism in immersive environments.

The three headsets explore two distinct approaches to improving immersion. Tiramisu targets image fidelity and brightness, while Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR aim to expand peripheral vision. Each model prioritises different trade-offs in size, weight, and GPU demands.

Tiramisu: Pushing VR clarity Meta said that the Tiramisu is designed for near-photorealistic VR visuals through high dynamic range, denser pixels, and advanced optics to minimise visual artefacts such as the screen-door effect. Key specifications: Angular resolution: 90 pixels per degree (PPD) — about 3.6 times the PPD of Quest 3. (PPD is a measure of image detail relative to visual angle).

Contrast: Roughly 3 times that of the Quest 3.

Peak brightness: Up to 1,400 nits — about 14 times Quest 3.

Field of view: 33 degrees × 33 degrees (narrow).

Optics and displays: Dual high-resolution microOLED panels and custom glass lenses.

Optics and displays: Dual high-resolution microOLED panels and custom glass lenses.

Trade-offs: Bulkier and heavier than consumer headsets; limited FOV; high rendering cost offset in part by NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Boba 3 and Boba 3 VR: Wider perspective Boba 3 is a mixed reality prototype with high-resolution passthrough video and an ultrawide FOV for enhanced peripheral vision, blending physical and digital worlds more seamlessly. Boba 3 VR removes passthrough components, focusing solely on VR immersion while retaining optical upgrades, potentially lowering power demands and weight. Key specifications (both models): Horizontal FOV: 180 degrees

Vertical FOV: 120 degrees

Per-eye resolution: 4K x 4K (up from 3K x 3K in Boba 2 and 2K x 1K in Boba 1)

Optical approach: mass-production displays with high-curvature reflective polarisers and pancake lenses.

Weight: Boba 3 prototype around 840 g; Boba 3 VR variant around 660 g (Quest 3 w/ Elite strap around 698 g).

Passthrough: Boba 3 includes high-resolution passthrough sensors for mixed reality. Boba 3 VR removes passthrough components and focuses on native VR.