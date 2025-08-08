Home / Technology / Tech News / Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to get a refined hinge, larger outer display, and Tensor G5 chip, while Pixel Watch 4 may launch with Gemini AI and faster charging

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Promotional materials for the anticipated Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable smartphone and Pixel Watch 4 have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Google, the leaked marketing assets showcase the devices from various angles and highlight new features, including Gemini AI integration on the Pixel Watch 4.
 
For the uninitiated, Google is set to host its annual Made by Google event on August 20, where the company is expected to launch its Pixel 10 series smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also likely to debut at the event.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

According to the report, the marketing material offers a closer look at the design of Google's next-generation book-style foldable smartphone. The images show the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the same grey-blue colour that Google previously previewed for the Pixel 10 Pro. This new colourway is expected to be called “Moonstone.”
 
Design-wise, the foldable appears similar to its predecessor, featuring a floating camera island that houses a triple-camera setup. The cover display is expected to be slightly larger, likely due to slimmer bezels. Google may also introduce changes to the hinge mechanism to improve durability.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the next-generation Tensor G5 chip, which is likely to power the entire Pixel 10 series. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the new chip is expected to deliver improvements in both performance and efficiency, along with a custom image signal processor (ISP) for enhanced photo and video quality.
 
In terms of cameras, the foldable is rumoured to use the main sensor from the Pixel 9a, instead of the Pixel 9 sensor found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, the device is expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, along with support for custom accessories that Google will likely brand as “Pixelsnap.”

Google Pixel Watch 4: What to expect

The Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to retain the overall design language of its predecessor, but with a notable hardware change: its charging contacts will now be placed on the left side instead of the back. The images show a side-mounted magnetic charging pin, likely meant to work with a redesigned charger. According to 9To5Google, this new charger will be called the “Quick Charge Dock” and will support up to 25 per cent faster charging.
 
The report also mentions that the Pixel Watch 4 will feature a new “Actua 360” display, which is expected to be slightly larger and capable of reaching 3,000 nits of brightness. The smartwatch will also include dual-frequency GPS for more accurate location tracking, particularly in dense urban areas.
On the software front, the Pixel Watch 4 will come with built-in Gemini AI. According to the leaked marketing copy, the integration will allow users to “raise your wrist for quick AI assistant responses and personalized help,” and to “keep the conversation going with AI text suggestions that sound like you.”

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

