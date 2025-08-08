Promotional materials for the anticipated Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable smartphone and Pixel Watch 4 have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Google, the leaked marketing assets showcase the devices from various angles and highlight new features, including Gemini AI integration on the Pixel Watch 4.

For the uninitiated, Google is set to host its annual Made by Google event on August 20, where the company is expected to launch its Pixel 10 series smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also likely to debut at the event.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

According to the report, the marketing material offers a closer look at the design of Google's next-generation book-style foldable smartphone. The images show the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the same grey-blue colour that Google previously previewed for the Pixel 10 Pro. This new colourway is expected to be called “Moonstone.”

Design-wise, the foldable appears similar to its predecessor, featuring a floating camera island that houses a triple-camera setup. The cover display is expected to be slightly larger, likely due to slimmer bezels. Google may also introduce changes to the hinge mechanism to improve durability. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series: New camera features, AI tools, and colours expected The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the next-generation Tensor G5 chip, which is likely to power the entire Pixel 10 series. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the new chip is expected to deliver improvements in both performance and efficiency, along with a custom image signal processor (ISP) for enhanced photo and video quality.

In terms of cameras, the foldable is rumoured to use the main sensor from the Pixel 9a, instead of the Pixel 9 sensor found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, the device is expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, along with support for custom accessories that Google will likely brand as “Pixelsnap.” Google Pixel Watch 4: What to expect The Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to retain the overall design language of its predecessor, but with a notable hardware change: its charging contacts will now be placed on the left side instead of the back. The images show a side-mounted magnetic charging pin, likely meant to work with a redesigned charger. According to 9To5Google, this new charger will be called the “Quick Charge Dock” and will support up to 25 per cent faster charging.