Home / Technology / Tech News / Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says board backs him amid Trump's call for resignation

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says board backs him amid Trump's call for resignation

Tan has reached out to the White House to clear up what he called "misinformation" about his track record, he said in a letter to staff posted on Intel's website

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO
We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts, Tan said | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ian King
 
Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said he’s got the full backing of the company’s board, responding for the first time to US President Donald Trump’s call for his resignation over conflicts of interest. 
Tan has reached out to the White House to clear up what he called “misinformation” about his track record, he said in a letter to staff posted on Intel’s website.  
“I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing US national and economic security,” he told employees. “We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts.”  
 
On Thursday, Trump posted a call on Truth Social for Tan to resign over what he called conflicts of interest, injecting fresh turmoil at a company already struggling to stem losses and eke out relevance in the artificial intelligence age.
 
The post came after Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked the chairman of Intel’s board this week to answer questions about Tan’s ties to China, including investments in the country’s semiconductor companies and others with connections to its military.
 
“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems,” Tan wrote. 
 
“I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

xAI makes Grok's AI image and video generation free for all users: Details

OpenAI says GPT-5 is a major upgrade and a step towards AGI: What's new

Elon Musk warns Nadella as Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's GPT-5 model

OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 model; here's all you need to know about it

Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

Topics :Donald TrumpIntelIntel CorpChief executive officer

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story