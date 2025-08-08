Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says board backs him amid Trump's call for resignation

By Ian King

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said he’s got the full backing of the company’s board, responding for the first time to US President Donald Trump’s call for his resignation over conflicts of interest.

Tan has reached out to the White House to clear up what he called “misinformation” about his track record, he said in a letter to staff posted on Intel’s website.

“I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing US national and economic security,” he told employees. “We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts.”

On Thursday, Trump posted a call on Truth Social for Tan to resign over what he called conflicts of interest, injecting fresh turmoil at a company already struggling to stem losses and eke out relevance in the artificial intelligence age.

The post came after Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked the chairman of Intel’s board this week to answer questions about Tan’s ties to China, including investments in the country’s semiconductor companies and others with connections to its military.

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems,” Tan wrote.