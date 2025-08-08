Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence company xAI has announced that Grok Imagine, its image and video generation tool, is now free for all users. The feature, which uses multimodal AI to convert text prompts into images and videos, was launched last weekend for Grok’s iOS and Android apps but was initially limited to paid subscribers of SuperGrok, Heavy, or Premium Plus plans.

While the core feature is now open to everyone, though not across countries, certain advanced options may remain paid. Notably, Grok Imagine’s “Spicy Mode”, which can create sexually explicit images and videos, remains behind a paywall at the time of writing this report.

What is Grok Imagine Grok Imagine allows users to create images and short videos with audio directly from text prompts. It blends generative AI tools to transform written descriptions into visuals and then animate them into video clips. The feature is similar to tools such as Google’s Veo 3 and OpenAI’s Sora, both of which focus on video creation from text inputs. ALSO READ: OpenAI says GPT-5 is a major upgrade and a step towards AGI: What's new Grok Imagine’s ‘Spicy Mode’ According to TechCrunch, the “Spicy Mode” feature enables the creation of sexually explicit content, including partial nudity, though safeguards remain in place. Attempts to bypass these filters typically result in blurred or blocked output. Business Standard’s tests indicated that Grok currently declines requests for non-PG content, citing guidelines. At present, “Spicy Mode” remains a paid feature.