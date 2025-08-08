Home / Technology / Tech News / xAI makes Grok's AI image and video generation free for all users: Details

xAI makes Grok's AI image and video generation free for all users: Details

Elon Musk's xAI has made Grok Imagine's AI-powered text-to-image and video generation free for all users, though NSFW 'Spicy Mode' could remain behind a paywall

Grok, xAI
Image: xAI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence company xAI has announced that Grok Imagine, its image and video generation tool, is now free for all users. The feature, which uses multimodal AI to convert text prompts into images and videos, was launched last weekend for Grok’s iOS and Android apps but was initially limited to paid subscribers of SuperGrok, Heavy, or Premium Plus plans.
 
While the core feature is now open to everyone, though not across countries, certain advanced options may remain paid. Notably, Grok Imagine’s “Spicy Mode”, which can create sexually explicit images and videos, remains behind a paywall at the time of writing this report.

What is Grok Imagine

Grok Imagine allows users to create images and short videos with audio directly from text prompts. It blends generative AI tools to transform written descriptions into visuals and then animate them into video clips. The feature is similar to tools such as Google’s Veo 3 and OpenAI’s Sora, both of which focus on video creation from text inputs.

Grok Imagine’s ‘Spicy Mode’

According to TechCrunch, the “Spicy Mode” feature enables the creation of sexually explicit content, including partial nudity, though safeguards remain in place. Attempts to bypass these filters typically result in blurred or blocked output. Business Standard’s tests indicated that Grok currently declines requests for non-PG content, citing guidelines. At present, “Spicy Mode” remains a paid feature.

How to use xAI Grok Imagine tool

  • Open the Grok app on your smartphone.
  • Sign in and navigate to the chat window.
  • Tap the “Imagine” tab at the top right corner.
  • Enter a text prompt describing the desired scene, style, or action.
  • Alternatively, upload an image from your gallery for AI-powered edits.
Grok Imagine’s expansion to all users comes as competition in AI-powered creative tools intensifies, with several major developers racing to integrate image and video generation into their platforms.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSocial media appsAI Models

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

