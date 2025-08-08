Elon Musk warns Nadella as Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's GPT-5 model

Elon Musk and Satya Nadella are once again at loggerheads, this time over the debut of GPT-5. xAI chief Elon Musk wasn’t particularly pleased on Thursday as his biggest competitor, OpenAI, released its latest GPT-5 model. Musk fired off a flurry of posts in the following hours, claiming that his company’s Grok 4 Heavy model remains the “most powerful AI” model available.

Calling it the “most capable model yet,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted improvements in reasoning, coding, writing, and overall conversational abilities.

ALSO READ: Musk's AI chatbot Grok deletes anti-Semitic posts following backlash Trained entirely on Microsoft’s Azure model, GPT-5 is designed to support developers, businesses, and general users in more intuitive and productive ways. Nadella noted the rapid pace of innovation, recalling that GPT-4 was introduced at Microsoft’s Redmond campus just two and a half years ago. Musk warns Nadella against GPT-5 But not everyone was celebrating. Musk responded, calling GPT-5 “underwhelming” compared to his company’s Grok 4 model. In a post on X, he warned Nadella, “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive,” insisting that Grok 4 remains the most advanced AI available.

ALSO READ: India can become largest market for ChatGPT, says OpenAI CEO Altman He went further, revealing that Grok 5 is already under development and expected to launch by the end of the year. Musk also showcased Grok’s new “Imagine” feature, which allows users to generate both images and videos, and will be available for free. In contrast, rival platforms typically place video generation features like OpenAI’s Sora behind paywalls. Nadella responds with calm optimism Nadella responded to Musk’s remarks with characteristic composure, posting, “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it!” He emphasised the importance of learning, innovation, partnerships, and competition. Nadella said he looks forward to seeing Grok 4 run on Azure, and was already excited about Grok 5.