Meta Verified rolls out in India, Brazil; more AI tools for biz on WhatsApp

With the focus on bringing ease of doing business on WhatsApp, its parent company Meta announced the rollout of ‘Meta Verified’ in India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Colombia.

The announcement was made by founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg at Conversations, its annual business messaging event in Sao Paulo, along with other news.

“We’re also beginning to roll out Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Colombia. When you see a Meta Verified badge, this means a business has registered their information with Meta,” he said in his remarks at the event.

He further added that businesses using Meta Verified receive enhanced account support (including impersonation protection) and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.

Meta also announced that it is expanding the ways that businesses can support their customers to include voice calls on the WhatsApp business platform so that people can talk directly with the company for bigger purchases or more complex questions that can't be sorted out over chat.

The social media giant also announced a slew of features using artificial intelligence (AI). To begin with, AI will power more services on WhatsApp, such as access to different languages on its platforms. Zuckerberg said that Meta AI will be launched in Portuguese next month, along with a number of other languages.

“Back in April, we released a new version of Meta AI powered by our latest model Llama3. I'm excited to announce that we're going to launch Meta AI in Portuguese next month, along with a number of other new languages. And that means that more people around the world are going to be able to ask the assistant questions across any of our apps,” he said.

He said that the vision of the firm was not just to build a single AI assistant, but also to enable lots of different AIs that can serve different purposes, including for businesses. “Any business should be able to quickly stand up an agent that can talk to your customers, provide support, and facilitate commerce,” he added.

AI will also be used for businesses to better engage with users. Until now, businesses would typically message all customers who had asked to receive updates on WhatsApp. But now they can use Ads Manager to deliver messages to those customers who are most likely to be interested, with Meta’s AI systems recommending the right subset of recipients.