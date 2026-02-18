Meta warns India's three-hour takedown rule may trigger wrongful removals

The primary challenge for companies such as Meta while implementing the reduced three-hour timeline for taking down content is the possibility of genuine content and accounts being removed along with material flagged by a court order or a designated government official, Rob Sherman, vice president of policy and deputy chief privacy officer at Meta, said.

“Whenever we get a request from the government to look into a piece of content, we will have it investigated and validate it ourselves. That is just something that takes time. It is often not possible to turn around in three hours,” Sherman said at a media roundtable on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, under which it mandated that social media and internet intermediaries must now remove flagged content within three hours, instead of the 36-hour window allowed until now. The new rules come into effect from Friday. Though executives from social media intermediaries and legal experts said there was no formal consultation by the government before the new amendments were notified, senior government officials had said the changes were made following feedback from stakeholders who felt the 36-hour timeline was too long to contain the virality of sensitive content.

Sherman said the company is in constant conversation with the government and is trying to highlight the challenges that companies are likely to face, adding that Meta had a “pretty mature programme” to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act’s rules and guidelines. “Typically, when new privacy rules get adopted, the timeline is about two years. The Indian government has significantly shortened the timeline. We are still in the process of looking at what it would mean,” he said. The DPDP Rules, notified in November last year, operationalised India’s first comprehensive digital privacy law, which had been under discussion in various forms for more than a decade.