Prompt a task, let AI do the work: Microsoft adds Agent Mode to 365 apps

New features use OpenAI, Anthropic
What can Agent Mode do?
Agent Mode in MS Excel
- Makes advanced spreadsheet tasks easier for non-experts
- Built on Excel artifacts and OpenAI’s reasoning models
- Can generate, evaluate, and correct outputs until results are verified
- Selects formulas, creates new sheets, builds visualisations
- Demonstrated strong performance in Microsoft’s internal SpreadsheetBench tests
- ‘Create a financial monthly-close report for a small business’
- ‘Build a loan calculator with amortisation schedule’
- ‘Produce a household budget tracker with conditional formatting and charts’
Agent Mode in MS Word
- Turns document creation into a conversational, interactive process
- Users describe what they need, and Copilot drafts, refines, and asks clarifying questions
- Applies Word’s native styles and polished formatting automatically
- Helps speed up iteration and idea generation
- ‘Update monthly reports with new data’
- ‘Polish an executive summary with highlighted findings’
- ‘Apply style or branding updates across a document’
Office Agent in Copilot chat
- The Office Agent extends agentic workflow to chat prompts and is powered by Anthropic models
- Can create PowerPoint presentations and Word documents
- Provides live slide previews and chain-of-thought style explanations
- Runs code and quality checks before handing off for final edits
- ‘Create a deck on the top five athleisure market trends’
- ‘Draft a pop-up kitchen plan for a restaurant chain’
- ‘Prepare a report on social media advertising trends in the coffee industry’
