Facebook introduces 'Fan' Challenges, Custom Badges for creators: Details

Facebook's new update adds challenges, custom badges, and community tools, aiming to boost interaction and give users more recognition on the platform

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Facebook is updating its platform with new tools to strengthen connections between creators and their audiences. The rollout includes ‘Fan’ Challenges, redesigned badges, and community features that encourage followers to participate more actively rather than just consuming content. According to the company, these changes are designed to make interactions more engaging while also giving users greater visibility when connecting with creators.
 
According to the company’s update, the key addition is Challenges, which let creators post prompts encouraging followers to share their own content. When a Challenge goes live, it will appear in the feed, and users can participate by posting under the associated hashtag. A leaderboard on the Challenge homepage will highlight the most common entries, while also serving as a hub to explore other submissions and interact. According to Facebook, challenges have already attracted more than 1.5 million entries in the past three months, generating over 10 million comments and reactions.
 
Another key update is the expansion of top ‘fan’ badges. These badges, which appear next to user comments on a creator’s page, are now customisable. Creators can design their own versions, allowing users to display affiliation in a more personalised way. Once accepted, a badge can also be shown on the user’s profile, highlighting participation across the platform. 
 
According to the company, artists like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and J Balvin are already offering custom badges such as “Bardi Gang,” “Sheerio,” and “La Familia.” For users, this may mean more visibility when engaging with creators, while for creators, it provides new tools to connect and keep audiences involved. 
 
The update follows a trend of social platforms experimenting with recognition systems and interactive content to deepen followers' engagement. Similar features are available on YouTube with channel memberships and on TikTok with subscriber badges. By adding these features, Facebook is positioning itself as a space where users not only consume content but also play an active role in shaping communities.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

