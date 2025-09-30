Home / Technology / Tech News / Google working on hypertension screening on Pixel Watch in new Fitbit study

Google is reportedly testing a Fitbit Hypertension Study with its Pixel Watch to explore how wearables can help screen for high blood pressure using sensor data

If Google has its way, the Pixel Watch may soon let you screen your blood pressure. The tech giant is expanding the smartwatch’s health-tracking capabilities with a new feature to detect potential signs of hypertension.
 
According to a report by 9To5 Google, the company is setting up a new ‘Fitbit Hypertension Study’ that will use sensor data from Pixel Watch devices to explore how wearables can screen for high blood pressure. The program is a research initiative and could lay the foundation for future health-monitoring features.

Google’s Fitbit Hypertension Study

Version 4.53 of the Fitbit app for Android reveals the details of the study. Once users give consent to join, they will need to complete a questionnaire. Those accepted will have data collected passively through their Pixel Watch while wearing it normally. The 9To5 Google report mentioned Google has cautioned that participation in the program may slightly increase battery consumption due to continuous data gathering.
 
During the trial, a smaller group of participants will be asked to wear a traditional blood pressure monitor for 24 hours. This will help establish comparisons between standard measurements and watch-based tracking. Participants in this phase will receive $50 for using and returning the monitoring equipment. Google’s step comes amid rising competition in the wearable health space.
 

Apple Watch’s hypertension detection

Apple, on the other hand, already provides hypertension notifications on its Watch Series 9, 10, and 11 running watchOS 26. Instead of displaying exact blood pressure readings, the Apple Watch looks for patterns that may suggest hypertension over a 30-day period. It relies on the optical heart rate sensor along with an algorithm that evaluates blood vessel responses. Apple introduced this feature after conducting a large-scale study with more than 100,000 participants. 
 
The Pixel Watch’s hypertension screening is expected to operate in a similar way, based on long-term detection rather than offering precise blood pressure numbers. The feature may initially be restricted to the latest Pixel Watch models before potentially becoming available to all users.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

