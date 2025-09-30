Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 for bug fixes: What's new, eligible iPhones, more

iOS 26.0.1 update: What's new
- WiFi and Bluetooth occasionally get disconnected on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models
- Unable to connect to cellular network after updating to iOS 26
- Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models might include some unexpected artifacts
- App icons appear blank after adding a custom tint
- VoiceOver becoming disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26
iOS 26.0.1: How to install
- Go to Settings
- Navigate to find General
- Tap on Software update
- Click on Install now
iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Features
Expanded Apple Intelligence languages
New gesture for Apple Music
Changes in UI
- Calendar: Events now appear with full-width coloured highlights in ‘List view’ for better visibility.
- Photos: Videos gain an upgraded playback scrubber for more precise navigation.
- Phone: The keypad adopts the Liquid Glass look, first introduced with iOS 26.
Third-party AI integration in Image Playground
Integration of non-Apple watches
