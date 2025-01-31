Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 coming to Sony PS5 this year with cross-play support

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest in the list of Xbox video games that are being ported to Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console. In an update to the Forza Horizon Blog, video game developer Playground Games, a subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios, announced that the fifth instalment of the open-world racing series will arrive on PS5 this spring.

The company stated that the PS5 version is being developed by American video game studio Panic Button in collaboration with Turn 10 Studios, which is also part of Xbox Game Studios. This version will feature the same content as the Xbox and PC releases. Previously launched Car Packs, along with the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 will support cross-play, allowing players to compete online regardless of their platform.

Beyond its availability on PS5, Forza Horizon 5 is set to receive a new content update across all platforms, called Horizon Realms. While specific details have not been confirmed, the expansion will reintroduce "a curated collection of some of the community's favourite previously released Evolving Worlds."

Forza Horizon 5 is not the only Xbox-exclusive video game title making its way to PS5 this year. Xbox Game Studios-owned developer id Software is also set to release "Doom: The Dark Ages" on PS5 alongside its launch on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Additionally, Xbox is set to port its "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" to PS5 this year.