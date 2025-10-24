Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant
Microsoft introduces "Mico," an expressive AI avatar in Copilot's Fall Release, designed to make voice interactions more natural, emotional, and conversationalSweta Kumari New Delhi
Announcing Copilot Fall release, Microsoft introduced new features to make its AI assistant Copilot
feel more personal and less mechanical. According to the company, the goal is to move beyond the hype and fear surrounding AI, focusing instead on user control and productivity. The latest update adds improvements that make Copilot more adaptable, conversational, and emotionally responsive. Importantly, there is now a visual avatar, named Mico, derived from the initials of Microsoft and Copilot.
Microsoft Copilot “Mico”: What is it
A highlight of the release is Mico, a new animated character that appears when using Copilot in voice mode.
Short for Microsoft Copilot, Mico responds to users through subtle facial expressions and colour changes, creating the sense of a natural, two-way conversation.
If a user says something happy, Mico’s appearance brightens; if the tone turns sad, it responds with empathy. Microsoft describes it as “expressive and supportive,” but also capable of pushing back respectfully when needed.
In an interview with The Verge, Jacob Andreou, Microsoft’s VP of product and growth, said Mico has been under testing for several months.
“You can see it, it reacts as you speak to it, and if you talk about something sad, you’ll see its facial expressions react almost immediately,” he said.
Mico appears by default in Copilot’s voice mode, but users can disable it for a simpler interface if preferred.
Mico’s personality and design
Microsoft has shared a YouTube video showcasing Mico’s range of colours and expressions. The animated avatar shifts fluidly between warm and cool tones, glowing brighter when actively listening and softening its light when conversations become serious or reflective.
The company says this visual depth helps turn Copilot from a static interface into a dynamic AI companion, creating a more engaging, human-like experience.
Availability and new features
For now, Mico is available only in the US, alongside a new memory feature that allows Copilot to remember details from past conversations, helping it maintain context and continuity.
Microsoft plans to expand both Mico and the memory capability to more regions over time as part of its broader Copilot ecosystem rollout.
With Mico, Microsoft takes a significant step toward making AI interactions more empathetic and immersive, positioning Copilot as a next-generation conversational assistant that feels less like software and more like a companion.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices