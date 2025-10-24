Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant

Announcing Copilot Fall release, Microsoft introduced new features to make its AI assistant Copilot feel more personal and less mechanical. According to the company, the goal is to move beyond the hype and fear surrounding AI, focusing instead on user control and productivity. The latest update adds improvements that make Copilot more adaptable, conversational, and emotionally responsive. Importantly, there is now a visual avatar, named Mico, derived from the initials of Microsoft and Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot “Mico”: What is it

A highlight of the release is Mico, a new animated character that appears when using Copilot in voice mode.

Short for Microsoft Copilot, Mico responds to users through subtle facial expressions and colour changes, creating the sense of a natural, two-way conversation.

If a user says something happy, Mico’s appearance brightens; if the tone turns sad, it responds with empathy. Microsoft describes it as “expressive and supportive,” but also capable of pushing back respectfully when needed. In an interview with The Verge, Jacob Andreou, Microsoft’s VP of product and growth, said Mico has been under testing for several months. “You can see it, it reacts as you speak to it, and if you talk about something sad, you’ll see its facial expressions react almost immediately,” he said. Mico appears by default in Copilot’s voice mode, but users can disable it for a simpler interface if preferred.

Microsoft has shared a YouTube video showcasing Mico's range of colours and expressions. The animated avatar shifts fluidly between warm and cool tones, glowing brighter when actively listening and softening its light when conversations become serious or reflective. The company says this visual depth helps turn Copilot from a static interface into a dynamic AI companion, creating a more engaging, human-like experience. Availability and new features For now, Mico is available only in the US, alongside a new memory feature that allows Copilot to remember details from past conversations, helping it maintain context and continuity.