Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Copilot Fall Release: Group chat to Real Talk, what's new with Microsoft AI

Copilot Fall Release: Group chat to Real Talk, what's new with Microsoft AI

Microsoft's Copilot Fall Release introduces shared group chats, deeper memory, new learning and health features, and AI upgrades across Windows, Edge, and mobile apps

Microsoft Copilot Fall Release

Microsoft Copilot Fall Release

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has launched its Copilot Fall Release, a broad set of updates that extend Copilot AI across Edge, Windows, mobile and other Microsoft services. The update adds shared collaboration tools such as Copilot Groups, deeper memory and personalisation, new instructor-style learning and health features, tighter integrations with third-party accounts, and several user interface and voice improvements. Here is everything new coming to Copilot across Microsoft's ecosystem:

Copilot Fall Release: Everything new

  • Copilot Groups: One of the biggest additions is Groups, a shared AI experience where up to 32 people can collaborate in real-time. Microsoft said that Groups allows users to brainstorm, co-write, and plan together with Copilot helping summarise threads, suggest ideas, and split tasks. The feature is currently limited to the US.
  • Imagine: Microsoft is also introducing Imagine, a creative collaboration tool that lets users browse and remix AI-generated ideas in a shared space. Creations can be liked and remixed, allowing communities to build on each other’s work.
  • Mico: The update introduces Mico, an optional animated companion that gives Copilot a visual presence. Mico responds to voice interactions, changes colours based on tone, and uses expressions to create a more natural conversation experience.
  • Real Talk: It is a new conversation style that deliberately challenges assumptions and pushes for constructive debate — intended to make Copilot less flattering and more useful when you want critique or deeper thinking.
  • Memory and Personalization: Copilot can now remember user preferences, context, and past interactions. Through the new Memory and Personalization feature, users can ask Copilot to retain details such as upcoming events or personal goals, and recall them later. All memories can be edited or deleted manually.
  • Connectors for more integrations: With Connectors, users can link accounts like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar to make content searchable through natural language prompts. Microsoft says the feature requires explicit permission before accessing any data.
  • Proactive Actions: In preview, Proactive Actions helps users act on recent activity or research threads by suggesting relevant next steps, offering a more continuous workflow inside Copilot.
  • Copilot for Health: The company is also adding a health-focused experience, integrating medical sources like Harvard Health. Users can ask health-related questions, find doctors by specialty or location, and access vetted medical information. This feature is limited to the US for now.
  • Learn Live for education: In education, Microsoft has rolled out Learn Live, a voice-based interactive tutor. It uses visuals and whiteboard-style explanations to help students learn through guided questioning rather than direct answers.
  • Copilot in Edge: Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge now allows users to perform tasks directly in the browser, such as comparing data across tabs, summarizing pages, and even taking actions like booking hotels or filling forms. A Journeys feature organises browsing history into storylines for easier reference.
  • Copilot in Windows: Windows 11 PCs are gaining deeper Copilot integration with voice and text input. Users can now activate Copilot with “Hey Copilot,” access a new home interface to resume recent activity, or use Copilot Vision for on-screen guidance.
  • Pages and Copilot Search: The Pages tool now supports multi-file uploads, while Copilot Search blends AI-generated responses with traditional search results, citing sources for context.
 

Copilot Fall Release: Availability

Most features are available starting today in the US, with rollout to the UK, Canada, and other regions expected in the coming weeks. Some experiences, such as Groups, and Health, will remain US-only at launch.

More From This Section

TP-Link

TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California

Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal

EY, artificial intelligence

Proposed AI content rules test social media's limits, raise compliancepremium

Tech Wrap Oct 23: YouTube Shorts Timer, Google Pixel Buds, Adobe Indigo app

Tech Wrap Oct 23: YouTube Shorts Timer, Google Pixel Buds, Adobe Indigo app

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft's artificial intelligence Windows 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon