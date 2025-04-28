Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs to get Recall, Click to Do, more features soon

Microsoft has announced that it will soon roll out three new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Copilot Plus PCs: Recall, Click to Do, and improved Windows Search. Recall, which initially debuted with the Copilot Plus PC platform, was withdrawn due to security and privacy concerns raised by early testers. It is now set to return alongside additional AI-driven enhancements. Microsoft claims these updates will deliver unmatched AI experiences.

Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs: What’s new

In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that more AI capabilities are coming to Copilot Plus PCs. The new features include Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and improved Windows Search.

Recall (Preview)

Recall helps users quickly rediscover apps, websites, images or documents by retracing their digital activity. Designed to simplify the process of locating past work or browsing sessions, Recall allows users to scroll through a timeline or search using simple descriptions, reducing retrieval time by up to 70 per cent, according to Microsoft. This feature operates locally on the device, with strong privacy controls in place to ensure data remains secure, encrypted, and never shared with Microsoft or third parties.

Click to Do (Preview)

Click to Do offers quick, contextual shortcuts for actions such as summarising, rewriting, copying text or editing images directly from the screen. It can be activated by pressing “Win” + “Click”, swiping right on touchscreens, or using icons in tools like Start and Snipping Tool. This feature streamlines workflows by allowing users to interact with content instantly. Image-related actions are already available, while text actions are initially rolling out to Snapdragon X series devices, with support for AMD and Intel devices to follow.

Improved Windows Search

The improved Windows Search enables users to find images, documents or settings by describing them in natural language, without needing to recall exact file names. Powered by a local neural processing unit (NPU), it delivers faster, more intuitive results by understanding context, reducing search time by up to 70 per cent compared to traditional Windows 10 search methods.

How to get these features

These exclusive features for Copilot Plus PCs are included in the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update.

Microsoft will begin rolling them out over the next month. The company stated: “We will be gradually rolling out these new features via controlled feature rollout (CFR) to consumers.”