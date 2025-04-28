Apple's smart glasses and AirPods with cameras expected by 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly advancing in the development of its own smart glasses to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses . According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the smart glasses are codenamed "N50," and Apple plans to “infuse” some of its AI-powered features into the device. Beyond smart glasses, Apple is also said to be working on other smart accessories, including AirPods with built-in cameras.

The report states that Apple plans to launch both devices around 2027.

Apple smart glasses: What to expect

According to Gurman, Apple aims to follow a similar approach to Meta by equipping the glasses with cameras, microphones, and speakers, while keeping the device lightweight and relatively affordable. Additionally, Apple wants to incorporate some advanced AI-powered features, such as Visual Intelligence

“The idea is to turn glasses into an Apple Intelligence device. The product will analyse the surrounding environment and feed information to the wearer, though it will stop well short of true augmented reality,” Gurman said in his newsletter, as reported by 9To5Mac.

Earlier reports suggested Apple’s smart glasses might feature compact, high-resolution displays. However, Gurman now indicates that a true augmented reality (AR) experience—with displays embedded in the lenses—may be reserved for future iterations. This is likely due to challenges related to weight and cost, as Apple reportedly wants the device to remain lightweight and practical for everyday use.

AirPods with cameras: What to expect

Beyond smart glasses, Apple is also reportedly working on AirPods with integrated cameras. According to Gurman, the goal is to push its Visual Intelligence technology into new hardware, enabling real-time assistance related to physical objects.

It remains unclear whether this functionality would be an extension of Visual Intelligence or an entirely new feature.

Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported on Apple’s development of AirPods with built-in cameras. However, Kuo suggested that these AirPods may use infrared (IR) sensors to enhance spatial audio experiences and enable hands-free gesture controls.