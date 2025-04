Apple App Store drives Rs 44,447 cr in billings and sales in India in 2024

The Apple App Store ecosystem in India facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in billings and sales in 2024, according to a report published by Apple, citing a study conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The report stated that over 94 per cent of billings and sales facilitated by the App Store in India accrued to developers, with no commission taken by Apple. It also highlighted that global earnings of India-based developers have tripled over the past five years.

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 18.5 developer beta 3: Check new features, improvements “The App Store has been an economic miracle for developers in India and all around the world, and we’re thrilled to support their work,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer. “This study underlines the power of India’s incredibly vibrant app economy. And we’re committed to keep investing in the success of developers of all sizes as they build apps that make an important impact and enrich people’s lives.”

Other notable highlights of the report based on Pingali’s study: