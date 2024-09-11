Business Standard
Xbox Game Pass Standard plan for console now available in India: What's new

The Xbox Game Pass Standard plan replaces the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan and introduces support for online console multiplayer

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription plan for consoles is now available in India. Announced in July, the new Standard subscription replaces the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan. This new paid tier offers a middle ground between the entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plans.

Existing subscribers to Game Pass for Console with automatic payment renewal enabled can continue their membership for the time being.
Xbox Game Pass Standard Plan: Details

Priced at Rs 619 per month, the Xbox Game Pass Standard plan offers access to over 100 game titles on console, a significantly larger catalogue than the Core subscription plan. The new tier also brings online console multiplayer and exclusive discounts on games. However, day-one access to new video games and the included EA Play membership remain exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan.
 

It is important to note that the Standard subscription is valid only on gaming consoles and not on PCs.

Xbox Game Pass: All subscription plans

Xbox Game Pass Core (console only)
Price: Rs 349 per month
Details: Catalogue of over 25 games, online console multiplayer support, member deals and discounts

Xbox Game Pass Standard (console only)
Price: Rs 619 per month
Details: Catalogue of over 100 games, online console multiplayer support, member deals and discounts
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for both console and PC)
Price: Rs 829 per month
Details: Catalogue of over 100 games, day-one access to new games, online console multiplayer support, member deals and discounts, exclusive offers, EA Play membership

Xbox Game Pass PC (PC only)
Price: Rs 449 per month
Details: Catalogue of over 100 games, day-one access to new games, member deals and discounts, EA Play membership

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

