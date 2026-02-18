Microsoft to invest $50 bn to expand AI to countries across 'Global South'

Microsoft on Wednesday said it ​is on pace ​to invest $50 billion by ‌the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the 'Global South'.

The announcement was made at the AI summit in New Delhi, ‌where top executives from global AI giants meet several world leaders this week.

The 'Global South' refers to developing, emerging or ​lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.

Microsoft ‌unveiled $17.5 billion worth of ​AI investments ‌in India last year, as ‌the US tech giant deepened its ‌bet on one ​of the ​world's fastest-growing digital markets.