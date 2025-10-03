Home / Technology / Tech News / Threads brings 100+ communities with new custom features: How it works

Threads brings 100+ communities with new custom features: How it works

Meta brings 100+ communities to Threads, offering topic-based spaces with custom emojis, public membership tags, and new ways to connect over shared interests

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Instagram’s Threads is adding a major new feature called Communities to its platform. The app is rolling out in more than 100 Communities worldwide. According to Meta, these are designed as casual spaces where people can talk about shared interests like basketball, TV shows, K-pop, or books. The official blog mentioned that the Communities are now being tested across more than 100 of the most popular topics on Threads. It is built on features like custom feeds and topic tags to help you meaningfully connect with people who share your interests.

Threads Communities: How it works

Communities on Threads are public spaces created by Meta, not by users themselves. Members can join conversations around specific topics, and the groups they join will appear on their Threads profile. Unlike X’s Communities, which are user-created and resemble Reddit groups, Threads communities are officially managed and designed to give people broader access. Meta blog mentioned, “With communities, it’s now even easier to find and connect with your people and stay up-to-date on conversations you care about.”
The blog stated that each community comes with its own custom Like emoji, unique to the topic. For example, the NBA community uses a basketball emoji, while Book Threads uses a stack of books. These symbols add a distinct identity to interactions within each community.
 
Communities can be discovered by searching their names, tapping a tag on posts, or looking for the three-dot icon that signals a dedicated group. Once joined, communities are pinned in the feed menu and tagged on the profile, making membership public. Meta said this is intentional, so others can instantly see interests and passions. Also, not every topic has its own community yet, but more than 100 are live now, with new ones coming soon.
 
Meta plans to add badges for active community builders, highlighting contributors who play a big role in shaping discussions. The company is also testing new ranking systems to surface the most relevant posts within communities and across the For You feed.
 
Communities build on Threads’ existing tools like topic tags and custom feeds, giving users deeper, topic-driven conversations. While X also offers communities, Threads is aiming for a more open and integrated experience by connecting discussions directly to user profiles and feeds. 
Threads Vs X’s Communities
 
The main difference between Threads and X lies in how communities are created and managed. On X, communities are built and moderated by users, while Threads communities are created and overseen by Meta itself. This gives Meta more control but also makes the experience more uniform. Another distinction is that on Threads, non-members can still take part in discussions, unlike X, where only members can post. However, special perks like custom “Like” emojis remain exclusive to the Threads community members.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

