Soon, WhatsApp will support usernames: What is it, how to reserve, and more
Reportedly, WhatsApp will let people reserve usernames early, giving everyone a fair chance to pick names and stopping beta users from grabbing the popular ones firstSweta Kumari New Delhi
WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to rollout the usernames option. According to a report by WABetaInfo, in the latest beta version 2.25.22.9 for Android, the platform is testing a user name key option that adds an extra layer of privacy. With usernames, WhatsApp is likely to switch from existing phone number requirement to initiate the conversation. This is supposed to help keep phone numbers private and reduce unwanted contact attempts.
WhatsApp username: How it works
WhatsApp is developing a new username system to add more privacy and control. Each user will be able to choose a unique username instead of relying only on a phone number. To increase security, WhatsApp is also likely to introducing a username key. Even if someone knows the username, they won’t be able to send a message unless they also have the matching key, if the user decides to set one. This extra step helps protect phone numbers and prevents unwanted contact.
WhatsApp’s username reservation
WhatsApp is also introducing a username reservation feature that will let people secure their preferred usernames before the wider rollout of the full system. According to the report, this is different from the complete username functionality, which will eventually enable messaging without exposing phone numbers. Reservation ensures that popular usernames are not claimed too early by a limited set of beta testers.
Fair username claims
By adding username reservation, WhatsApp is making sure everyone gets a fair chance to claim the usernames they prefer. The report mentioned that this feature may be released to more people sooner than the full username system. This will help manage demand better and lower the chances of popular usernames being taken only by early beta testers.
Separating reservations from the full feature gives WhatsApp time to refine performance while avoiding early usernames takeovers. This balance is likely to ensure smooth testing, protect user experience, and guarantee fair access.
WhatsApp Username Rollout timeline
The reservation system matters because the full rollout of usernames will be gradual and may take time. As highlighted in the report, WhatsApp wants to carefully test performance, fix bugs, and make sure the feature can handle millions of users. In the meantime, the reservation option will be rolled out faster and to more people, so preferred usernames can be claimed without waiting for the full system. This way, a larger group of users will still get a fair chance to secure the names they want, even before the complete feature becomes available. WhatsApp has not shared an exact date, but the reservation option is expected to roll out before the full username feature.
