Xbox PC app lists games from other storefronts, including Steam: What's new

Microsoft's latest update for Xbox PC app and handhelds adds a unified gaming library, storefront controls, a new My Apps tab, and cross-device play history, which will arrive later this month

Microsoft has begun rolling out updates to the Xbox app for Windows PCs and handheld devices that consolidate game launch and library management across multiple storefronts, and add cross-device play history. The update introduces an aggregated gaming library that surfaces installed titles from several PC storefronts (Microsoft lists Xbox library, Xbox Game Pass and Battle.net among supported sources), a new “My Apps” tab for quicker access to third-party storefronts and apps, and a forthcoming cross-device feature called “just pick up and play” that will sync cloud-playable titles and recent play history across devices. According to a report by The Verge, the aggregated gaming library will also showcase titles from Steam.  Notably, the “just pick up and play” feature will be rolled out later in September, said Microsoft. 

What’s included in the update

  • Aggregated gaming library: Installed games from supported PC storefronts will automatically appear in My Library and in the Most Recent list in the Xbox PC app sidebar, consolidating titles across stores in one view.
  • Control over storefront visibility: Users can hide storefront listings from their library by selecting their profile picture > Settings > Library and Extensions, and toggling off any storefronts they do not want to appear. Hidden titles are removed from the consolidated library view.
  • My Apps tab: A new tab in the library brings third-party apps and storefronts together in one place, supporting the aggregated gaming library so you can find, download, and launch games from multiple locations, without switching between apps or your desktop.
  • Just Pick Up and Play (coming later in September): Cloud-playable games and recent play history will follow users across devices. A cloud-playable filter in My games will show titles that can be streamed, and a Jump back in list on the Home screen of consoles, PCs and handhelds will surface recent activity to make it easier to resume sessions.

Availability and rollout

Microsoft states the updates are rolling out for Xbox on PC and handheld. The cross-device play history feature, “Just Pick Up and Play,” is scheduled to arrive later in September.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

