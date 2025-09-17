Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Riot Games releases Valorant update with Replay system for PC: What's new

Riot updates Valorant with replays, performance optimisation, invisibility bug fix, and announces that a six-month anti-bot measure resulted in the ban of 40,000 bots

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
American video game publisher Riot Games released Valorant Patch Notes 11.06 on Tuesday. This update brings a PC-only Replay system for Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier matches, a fix for the invisibility bug affecting Yoru and Reyna, performance optimisation, and more. Along with these updates in the game, Riot Games also announced that it has banned 40,000 bots over the last six months.
 
Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical shooter published by Riot Games. Launched in 2020, the game blends gunplay mechanics with unique character abilities. Players compete in 5v5 matches across various modes, with the core objective often revolving around planting or defusing a device called the Spike. Each character, known as an Agent, comes with their own set of abilities that can support, disrupt, or eliminate opponents. 
 

Valorant Patch 11.06: What’s new

Replay system goes live (PC-only)

Players can now review full recordings of their past matches across Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier modes. The feature allows users to watch games from any player’s perspective, toggle outlines for teammates and opponents, follow projectiles, switch to a free-camera view, adjust playback speed, and jump to key events such as kills or ultimate usage. Players can also access minimap data, HUD elements, and combat reports while navigating through rounds.

Replays can be downloaded after a match from the details or career page, with files stored locally for later review. While the system is now available on PC, it is scheduled to launch for consoles with Patch 11.10 on November 11 or 12, depending on region.

PC performance change: RawInputBuffer

On PC, the RawInputBuffer setting has been removed from the client and will no longer be user-configurable. Riot says the setting will be enabled at all times because it offers better performance. Players who previously adjusted this setting in their configuration files will find it now handled by the client by default.
 
For the unaware, the RawInputBuffer is a setting that bypasses Windows and other software layers to send mouse input directly to the game, aiming to reduce input lag and improve aim consistency.
 
Additionally, Patch 11.06 addresses a rare bug in which Yoru and Reyna characters could reappear at their original location after an invisibility effect ended.

Anti-bot measures

Under an “All Platforms” heading, the team reported a recent ban wave that removed roughly 40,000 bot accounts over the past six months. Riot says the action is part of ongoing efforts to reduce automated and disruptive play; the studio expects players to encounter fewer bots as a result, though it did not quantify immediate match-quality impact.

Topics : Gaming online gaming online games

