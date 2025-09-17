Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube made it simpler to edit shorts and generate AI videos: What is new

YouTube made it simpler to edit shorts and generate AI videos: What is new

For creators on the platform, YouTube has announced Veo 3 Fast integration, AI editing, motion effects, and Speech to Song tools, making Shorts creation faster and more playful

YouTube Shorts' new features
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
At its Made on YouTube 2025 event, YouTube has announced a major set of new features designed to make content creation easier, faster, and more playful for creators on the platform. As per YouTube, the update brings Veo 3 Fast for AI video generation, Edit with AI for smart editing, and Speech to Song for remixing dialogue into music. These features are designed to give creators new ways to experiment and engage audiences.

YouTube Shorts: What’s new

Veo 3 Fast

One of the major announcements from YouTube is the integration of Veo 3 Fast, a custom version of Google DeepMind’s video generation model, into he platform for video generation. The model is integrated directly into Shorts. YouTube said that Veo 3 will allow creators to turn text prompts into short video clips with sound, generated at 480p for faster results. YouTube confirmed that the feature will be available for free, initially rolling out in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
 
YouTube is adding Veo Fast-based tools to Shorts, letting creators bring their ideas to life. These include: 
  • Add motion: Users can animate photos by applying movement captured from another video, such as a dance or sports action. 
  • Stylise: This lets creators transform clips into unique looks like pop art or origami.
  • Add Objects: It helps to insert characters, props, or effects simply by describing them in text.
These above features will begin experimental rollout in the coming months. 

Edit with AI

Another highlight is Edit with AI, which it said simplifies the video editing process. The tool automatically selects and arranges the best moments from raw footage, adds music, transitions, and even voiceovers that react to what is happening in the video. It is available in either English or Hindi. The feature is currently being tested in Shorts and the YouTube Create app before expanding.

Speech to Song

YouTube is introducing Speech to Song, powered by DeepMind’s Lyria 2 music model. The tool can remix dialogue from eligible videos into catchy soundtracks, with styles ranging from chill to danceable. The final output credits the original creator and gives Shorts new musical possibilities. 

SynthID

Across these features, YouTube confirmed that AI-generated content will carry SynthID watermarks and content labels for transparency. SynthID is a tool developed by Google DeepMind that embeds invisible watermarks into AI-generated content. These watermarks are designed to help identify whether a piece of media was created by artificial intelligence.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

