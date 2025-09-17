Meta Connect 2025: How and where to watch Ray-Ban, Oakley glasses unveiling

Meta is set to host the Connect event, starting September 17 (September 18 for India), where it is expected to unveil a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses featuring a built-in display. The Verge, citing UploadVR, has reported that a promotional video of the glasses and a wristband accessory for controls appeared on Meta’s official YouTube channel for a brief period of time before it was taken down. Reportedly, the video also suggested the possibility of a new Oakley-branded model with a centred camera.

Meta Connect 2025: When, where, and how to watch

Date: September 17 (September 18 for the Indian region)

Time: 08:00 pm ET (05:30 am IST, September 18)

Location: Meta Headquarters, US

Where to watch online: Register to watch the livestream for free through Meta’s website.

Meta Connect 2025: What to expect Ray Ban Meta glasses with display The report claims that the video carried the branding “Meta | Ray-Ban” alongside the word “Display,” hinting that the device could be marketed as the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The footage reportedly showed a heads-up display (HUD) over the wearer’s right eye, working with Meta AI to provide functions such as live translation, navigation, and other real-time tasks. The teaser also featured a wristband designed to pair with the glasses. This accessory is said to rely on surface electromyography (sEMG) sensors to pick up signals from hand movements, allowing gesture-based interactions. In one example, a user appeared to swipe letters on a flat surface to compose a message. The report further mentions that this variant may adopt bulkier frames and weigh roughly 20 grams more than the current Ray-Ban Meta models.

ALSO READ: Parents accuse OpenAI, Character.AI of failing kids' safety at Senate panel Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses Alongside the Ray-Ban variant, the promotional video also reportedly revealed a new Oakley-branded pair of Meta glasses. Expected to launch as the Oakley Meta Sphaera, the model is said to feature protective lenses paired with a centrally positioned camera. According to earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have been developing smart glasses built around Oakley’s Sphaera design, integrating a central camera. UploadVR cited Gurman as saying that such a setup would be particularly suited for recording first-person perspectives and that the device is likely targeted at “cyclists and other athletes.”