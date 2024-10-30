Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with discounts of up to Rs 20,000 and no-interest equated monthly instalment options of up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Samsung is offering its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, at a discounted price as part of its limited-time festive offer. During the offer period, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the foldable smartphones. Additionally, extended no-interest EMI (equated monthly instalment) options are available. Here are the details:
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Discount prices
 
Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Original price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Discounted price: Rs 144,999 onwards
Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Original price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Discounted price: Rs 89,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Offers
 
Customers can purchase the smartphones at discounted prices with no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months. According to Samsung, monthly instalments could go as low as Rs 2,500 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Rs 4,028 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Additionally, customers purchasing the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the offer period can get the Galaxy Z Assurance plan at a discounted price of Rs 999. The Galaxy Z Assurance programme was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs 9,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can make two claims per year against any damage to their smartphone.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications
  • Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
  • Main display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
  • Front camera (cover): 10MP
  • Front camera (under-display): 4MP
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications
  • Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 x 748 resolution
  • Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

