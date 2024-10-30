Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung is offering its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, at a discounted price as part of its limited-time festive offer. During the offer period, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the foldable smartphones. Additionally, extended no-interest EMI (equated monthly instalment) options are available. Here are the details:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Discount prices
Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Original price: Rs 164,999 onwards
- Discounted price: Rs 144,999 onwards
Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Original price: Rs 109,999 onwards
- Discounted price: Rs 89,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Offers
Customers can purchase the smartphones at discounted prices with no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months. According to Samsung, monthly instalments could go as low as Rs 2,500 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Rs 4,028 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
More From This Section
Additionally, customers purchasing the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the offer period can get the Galaxy Z Assurance plan at a discounted price of Rs 999. The Galaxy Z Assurance programme was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs 9,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can make two claims per year against any damage to their smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications
- Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Main display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
- Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
- Front camera (cover): 10MP
- Front camera (under-display): 4MP
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications
- Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 x 748 resolution
- Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP selfie camera
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Meta keywords: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, festive offers, smartphone discounts, Galaxy Z Assurance, foldable smartphones