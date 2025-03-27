YouTube Shorts creators might be in for a treat. The video streaming platform has announced that it is changing the metrics of counting views on YouTube Shorts. This is being done to give creators a deeper sense of how their Shorts are performing. The updated metrics will come into effect starting March 31.

As per the announcement, YouTube will now count the number of times a creator’s Shorts starts to play or replay. Earlier, views were counted after a Short was viewed for a certain number of seconds. What this change effectively means is that the viewer count will be going up.

YouTube has clarified that this update will not affect creators' earnings or their eligibility for the YouTube Partner Program. Monetisation and program qualifications will still rely on “engaged views” rather than the newly adjusted view count metric.

YouTube Shorts picks up on TikTok and Instagram Reels

With this update, YouTube Shorts will now measure views similarly to TikTok and Instagram Reels, counting both initial plays and replays. This adjustment aims to provide creators with a clearer picture of how their short-form videos are performing across different platforms.

YouTube implemented this change in response to creator feedback, emphasising the need for better insight into how often their Shorts are actually viewed. By adopting this new approach, creators can more accurately gauge their reach, refine their content strategies, and present stronger performance metrics to potential brand collaborators.

As for the creators who still wish to see the original Shorts views metrics will be able to do so by navigating to “Advanced Mode” within YouTube Analytics. This metric has now been rebranded as “engaged views,” and it will continue to let creators see how many viewers choose to continue watching their Shorts after a certain number of seconds.