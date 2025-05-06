Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Perplexity AI to rival Google Chrome with AI-powered web browser Comet

Perplexity describes Comet as its "browser for agentic search," suggesting that the browser will integrate AI-driven features to help users perform complex tasks with minimal manual effort

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Perplexity is planning to introduce its AI-powered web browser named Comet. The US-based artificial intelligence startup has created a dedicated homepage for the upcoming browser – separate from its main website – where users can join a waitlist for early access. The homepage describes Comet as “a browser for Agentic Search by Perplexity.”
 
What is Perplexity Comet?
 
Perplexity describes Comet as its “browser for agentic search,” which suggests that the browser will integrate AI-driven features designed to help users perform complex tasks with minimal effort. For those unfamiliar, agentic AI refers to autonomous software agents capable of handling multi-step, often repetitive tasks on behalf of the user. These agents aim to reduce manual effort by learning from context and executing commands proactively.
 

What can Comet do?
 
While there hasn’t been an official release detailing Comet’s capabilities, a TechRadar report noted that a promotional video briefly went live before being taken down. According to the report, the browser will be designed to assist users in online research, and will feature tight integration with Google services. It will also be capable of tracking user activity in real-time, allowing it to respond in context based on a user’s browsing history.
 
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas stated that Comet would allow users to reopen specific closed tabs using natural language commands. For example, you could ask the browser to “reopen the recipe I was viewing yesterday,” and it would do so without needing you to search manually.
 
What about privacy?
 
The idea of a browser that monitors your activity and remembers your previous sessions may sound extremely helpful to some, but potentially invasive to others. According to the TechRadar report, Perplexity plans to address such concerns through built-in privacy controls. These will include native ad blocking and an option to opt out of data sharing entirely.
 
Comet vs. the competition
 
AI integration in browsers is not a new concept. Microsoft has already embedded several Copilot-powered features into Edge, such as automatic tab grouping, AI translation, and text-to-speech functionality. Google is also expected to unveil several AI-based updates to Chrome at its annual Google I/O conference on May 20.
OpenAI has also added web browsing capabilities to ChatGPT, but it still doesn’t function as a standalone browser. Comet, by contrast, aims to be a standalone product with native agentic AI capabilities.
 
How to join the waitlist
  • Visit the Perplexity Comet page (perplexity.ai/comet)
  • Enter your email address in the field at the centre of the page.
  • Click “Join Waitlist.”
  • You will receive an email when the browser becomes available.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

