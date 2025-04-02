Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching today: Details, expected specifications

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is scheduled to launch the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone today, at 12PM. Motorola will likely not host a dedicated event; rather, the new smartphone will be launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key features and details of the smartphone, including chipset, display, camera, and more.

The upcoming Edge 60 Fusion smartphone is the first in the company’s 2025 line up of Edge-series devices.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect

The company said that the Edge 60 Fusion will get a 6.7-inch curved display, offering Pantone validation, a 1.5K resolution, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, along with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. Its camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony LYT 700C) paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens that also supports macro photography. For selfies, it will boast a 32-megapixel front camera that will be capable of recording up to 4K video.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 1TB. The smartphone will run on Hello UI, based on Android 15, out of the box. The smartphone will get AI-driven features that includes "Catch Me Up" for notification summaries, as well as text transcription, translation, and summarisation tools. Additionally, the device integrates Google’s AI tools, such as “Circle to Search” and the “AI Magic Eraser” in Google Photos.

The smartphone will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging. Motorola has also claimed that the smartphone will be rated IP68/69 against dust and water splash along with MIL-810H military-grade for durability.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected specifications