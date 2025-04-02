Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled at Direct event: When and how to watch

Nintendo Direct event is scheduled to kick off this evening where the handheld gaming console manufacturer will be giving a closer look at the next generation Nintendo Switch 2. Notably, Nintendo is expected to reveal details about the gaming console this evening and a launch for the same is likely to be at a later date.

Technology and gaming enthusiasts might be eager to know more about the Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the details of when and where they can watch the Nintendo Direct event live.

Nintendo Direct: When, where and how to watch

Nintendo will unveil its next-generation handheld console during its upcoming Nintendo Direct event, scheduled for April 4 at 6 AM PT (6:30 PM IST).

The livestream, which is expected to run for 60 minutes, will be available on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, offering fans a first official look at the Switch successor. Users can also watch the livestream through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Nintendo Direct: What to expect from the Switch 2

Earlier this year, Nintendo teased a few key features of the upcoming device—commonly referred to as the Switch 2. According to the teaser, the new console will sport a larger display and improved battery life. It will retain the familiar Joy-Con controllers while introducing a new button, rumoured to be labelled “C.” Interestingly, Nintendo also hinted at the ability to use the Joy-Cons as a computer mouse, signaling potential cross-device functionality.

While the full technical specifications are still under wraps, speculation around a leaked patent suggests the new console may support AI-based upscaling technology. This could either be a proprietary solution developed by Nintendo or incorporate NVIDIA’s DLSS, widely used for enhancing graphics performance.

One of the most anticipated announcements during the event is the official release date and pricing details. Although rumours point to a $400 price tag, the addition of upgraded hardware and features may result in a slightly higher launch price. All eyes will be on Nintendo as it sets the stage for the next chapter in its handheld gaming line up.

Nintendo Direct: Livestream