Motorola Edge 60 Pro goes on sale in India: Unboxing, price, specs and more
Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Notably, this is a special launch price after a discount of Rs 7,000 - according to Flipkart listingAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Priced from Rs 29,999, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and houses a 6,000mAh battery. It is also among the first smartphones in India to offer users a choice between three AI assistants. Users can set Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, or Perplexity AI as their default assistant. The phone also includes three-month complimentary access to Perplexity Pro and Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of cloud storage.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
Colour options: PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, and PANTONE Sparkling Grape
The smartphone is available via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Launch offers on Flipkart include a 5 per cent cashback on payments made through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, along with no-cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Key features
The Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI, with Motorola promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features
The Edge 60 Pro comes with a dedicated Moto AI button that launches Motorola’s in-house AI suite. Key functionalities include:
Catch Me Up – Summarises notifications
Pay Attention – Offers real-time transcription and translation
Remember This – Recalls on-screen content or app interactions
Other tools include:
Image Studio – Create digital avatars and images via prompts
Playlist Studio – Generate music playlists based on screen context
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 6,000mAh with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Protection: IP68/IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H
- Design: Leather or nylon-like textured back
- Weight: 186g
- Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Unboxing