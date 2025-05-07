Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Priced from Rs 29,999, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and houses a 6,000mAh battery. It is also among the first smartphones in India to offer users a choice between three AI assistants. Users can set Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, or Perplexity AI as their default assistant. The phone also includes three-month complimentary access to Perplexity Pro and Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of cloud storage.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

Colour options: PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, and PANTONE Sparkling Grape

The smartphone is available via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Launch offers on Flipkart include a 5 per cent cashback on payments made through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, along with no-cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Key features

The Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI, with Motorola promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features

The Edge 60 Pro comes with a dedicated Moto AI button that launches Motorola’s in-house AI suite. Key functionalities include:

Catch Me Up – Summarises notifications

Pay Attention – Offers real-time transcription and translation

Remember This – Recalls on-screen content or app interactions

Other tools include:

Image Studio – Create digital avatars and images via prompts

Playlist Studio – Generate music playlists based on screen context

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 6,000mAh with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging

Protection: IP68/IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H

Design: Leather or nylon-like textured back

Weight: 186g

Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Unboxing