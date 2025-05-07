New Start menu, AI actions in File Explorer, and more coming to Windows 11

Microsoft has announced a suite of new features for Windows 11, including an upgraded Start menu, AI-driven actions in File Explorer, enhancements to Notepad, Copilot on Windows, and improved third-party app integration through Neural Processing Units (NPUs). These updates will first be made available to Windows Insiders before rolling out more broadly.

Windows 11 updates: What’s new

Start Menu

The Start menu will soon offer customisation and improved app organisation. A new “All Apps” category view will automatically arrange apps by usage frequency. Additionally, Microsoft is introducing a Phone Companion window, integrating Phone Link into the Start menu. This will allow users to access, control, and navigate their connected Android or iOS devices with a single click.

AI Actions in File Explorer

AI integration into File Explorer will offer contextual actions. By right-clicking on a file, users will be able to summarise documents, edit images, or access Copilot functionality without opening the files. This feature will integrate tools like Paint, Photos, and Microsoft 365 apps, functioning similarly to the Click-to-Do model.

Notepad

The native Notepad app is also getting an upgrade. New tools will enable users to generate, organise, and format content more efficiently. A "Write" function will allow users to create text from a prompt, useful for building ideas or starting a draft. Notepad will also feature AI-powered summarisation, condensing long-form content into concise summaries.

Copilot on Windows

Microsoft is expanding Copilot capabilities across the Windows interface. Copilot Vision, currently exclusive to Insiders, will soon be available more widely. It will offer spoken insights and feedback based on on-screen content. While its US launch is imminent, the India release timeline is yet to be confirmed. Additional features include voice activation via “Hey Copilot” and direct interaction through a long-press of the Copilot button.

Improved Third-Party Experiences

Microsoft is partnering with developers to enhance app performance using NPU-based AI acceleration. New apps include:

Moises Live by Music.AI: Real-time audio separation, claimed to be 35x faster on Snapdragon X NPU vs CPU

Gigapixel AI by Topaz Labs: Image upscaling up to 16 times the original size

Other supported apps: Capcut, DJay Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Camo, Cephable, and LiquidText

These apps will benefit from faster processing, lower latency, and on-device AI performance.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is also getting a revamp. Updates, starting with Windows Insiders, include:

A dedicated AI Hub for apps designed for Copilot Plus PCs

Personalised home section recommendations

Copilot integration within app and game pages for real-time queries

New badges to indicate Copilot Plus compatibility and AI-powered features