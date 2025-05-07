OnePlus 13s colour shades previewed in a new video teaser on X: Take a look

OnePlus has released a new teaser video for its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone, offering a detailed look at the design and colour options. Shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), the teaser shows the phone in two finishes: Pink Satin and Black Velvet, both featuring a flat metal frame design. Notably, the Pink Satin variant marks the brand’s first smartphone in a pink colourway, while the Black Velvet is said to be inspired by the night sky.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will sport a 6.32-inch display, making it the smallest and most compact model in the OnePlus 13 flagship series. Based on the teaser, the phone will have a squared-off look with flat display glass and flat-style metal frames. At the back, a dual-camera set-up is arranged vertically near the upper-left corner.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13s will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same chip used in the OnePlus 13. It’s expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, positioning it as a high-end flagship device.

The display is tipped to be a full-HD+ OLED panel with LTPO support, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content. Camera-wise, the device is expected to carry a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. Powering it all will likely be a 6,260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications