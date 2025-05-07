Mother's Day 2025: Special gift for BSNL users on 3 recharge plans

Three of BSNL's long-validity recharge plans now have lower costs as part of a Mother's Day special offer. Users who recharge starting today, May 7, to May 14, would be eligible for this Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) deal. Mother's Day is on May 11 this year, which is this Sunday.

Customers can benefit from these offers from BSNL on Mother's Day , which makes it a great way to celebrate the occasion.

BSNL has announced a 5% discount on its 3 recharge plans via its official social media account. The service provider made this offer via its official X (Twitter) account.

Mother’s Day 2025: What is the BSNL offer?

A 5% discount on recharge plans of Rs 2399, Rs 997, and Rs 599 has been announced by the company. Only recharging via the self-care app or BSNL's official website will qualify for this discount.

Mother’s Day 2025 special: BSNL Rs 2399 plan

This plan has a 395-day validity period and includes several attractive features. Users will receive 100 free SMS messages, 2GB of high-speed broadband each day, and unlimited voice conversations within India.

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2025: 5 budget-friendly gift ideas to make her feel special Additionally, all of BSNL's plans include free access to BiTV, allowing customers to view more than 350 live TV stations on their phones.

Mother’s Day special offer: BSNL Rs 997 plan

This pack will give consumers the benefit of unlimited calling across India for a period of 160 days. Members will receive 100 free SMS messages, 2GB of high-speed data every day, and free access to BiTV, just like with the 2399 plan.

BSNL’s Mother’s Day 2025 special offer: BSNL Rs 599 plan

Users of this plan have an 84-day validity period. In addition to 100 free SMS, it offers 3GB of high-speed data per day and unlimited calls throughout India. It provides free access to BiTV, just like the other plans do.