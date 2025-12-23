Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer: Check price, specs

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

The Motorola Edge 70 is now available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Motorola Edge 70: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.