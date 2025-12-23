Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer: Check price, specs

Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer: Check price, specs

Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone is now available for purchase with introductory offers. Check details below

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Motorola Edge 70, launched on December 15 in India, is now available for purchase. The smartphone features a 5.99mm side profile and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. The Motorola Edge 70 is available in three Pantone-curated colour options. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust, sand, and water, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

Motorola Edge 70: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
Colours: Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 is now available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Motorola Edge 70: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
 
The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. According to the company, the battery is rated to last up to 40 hours on a single charge.   ALSO READ | OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect 
The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 50MP front-facing camera. According to the company, all three cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K at 60fps. Powered by motoAI, the camera system includes features such as AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, AI Signature Style, and AI Group Shot. In addition, the phone supports Google Photos AI tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 runs Android 16-based Hello UI and includes built-in AI features. The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. The company promises motorola edge 70 with three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The smartphone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 brings a set of AI tools under Moto AI 2.0, accessible through a dedicated AI key for quicker use. It also offers features such as memory recall, automatic screenshot blur and cross-device continuity, while integrations with services like Perplexity, Copilot and Google Gemini is said to give users the flexibility to choose how they want AI assistance to work for them. 

Motorola Edge 70: Specifications

 
Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED, HDR10+, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP Ultra-wide
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless
OS: Android 16-based Hello UI
Protection: IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i
Thickness: 5.99mm
Weight: 159g
 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

