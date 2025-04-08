Motorola hints at entry into laptop market in India with new teaser: Report

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is reportedly preparing to expand its product line up in India with the debut of the laptop series. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the company has confirmed the launch of new laptops through a teaser image on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, Motorola has not confirmed any specific details about its upcoming products, including the launch schedule.

Motorola laptops: What to expect

The preview image, that has reportedly been published on Flipkart, shows the Motorola logo, outline of the laptop alongside the tagline “A BOLD NEW WORLD OF LAPTOPS. UNVEILING SOON.”

Motorola's parent, Lenovo, already offers a vast range of laptops like ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion series in the country. Hence, there is a possibility that the anticipated Motorola laptops will share some specifications with an existing Lenovo laptop. Additionally, 91Mobiles stated that Motorola will likely partner with Dixon, the production partner of Lenovo, to make its laptops for the region.

ALSO READ | Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with AI features launched in India: Check price, specs In an interview with the Indian Express, Lenovo recently confirmed plans for introducing entry-level AI PCs in India. Motorola branded laptops could serve that purpose for the company.

This will not be the first time Motorola has made a laptop under its name. During the mid 2000s, Motorola launched the ML900 (HK1337A) rugged laptop with MIL-STD 810F durability standards. It featured a 13.3-inch XGA touch display, was powered by Intel Pentium M coupled with 1GB RAM, and 80GB HDD storage. Later, in 2011, Motorola also introduced a Lapdock accessory for its Motorola Atrix 4G smartphone, with a laptop-like screen and keyboard.