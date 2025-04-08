Soon, Amazon will allow full refunds on Prime membership cancellations

Amazon has announced a significant change to its Prime membership cancellation policy, allowing subscribers to receive a full refund at any point during the membership period. The revised policy, as mentioned in an update to the company’s Help and Customer Service page, will start on 9 May 2025.

Prime membership on Amazon includes benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery on some products, exclusive deals, and access to digital content across Amazon’s platforms, including Prime Video and Prime Music.

Amazon Prime membership cancellation policy change: What is new

Amazon said the company is “simplifying” the cancellation process. Under the new policy, subscribers can cancel their Prime membership and claim a full refund at any time, as long as no eligible purchases have been made or Prime benefits used during the membership period. If any benefits have been used, the refund will not be given.

Currently, Amazon allows a full refund only if the subscription is cancelled within three working days of activation or change from a free trial—as long as no benefits are used. In other cases, charges are applied based on the value of the benefits used.

ALSO READ: Amazon new feature for Kindle will give users quick recap of a book series

Also Read

How to cancel Amazon Prime membership

On web browser:

Log in to your Amazon account through the Amazon website.

Go to Account and Lists, and click on Prime Membership in the drop-down menu.

Go to the Manage Membership section on the top right and click on End membership.

On the next page, click Cancel My Benefits > Continue to Cancel > Cancel Membership.

On mobile app: