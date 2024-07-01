Motorola Razr 50 Ultra to CMF Phone 1: Smartphones launching in July 2024

Several smartphone brands, including Motorola, Nothing, and Xiaomi, have announced new launches for July. While artificial intelligence (AI) integration in smartphones is expected to take centre stage, this month's focus will primarily be on foldable devices from Lenovo's Motorola and Samsung, both of which will feature AI capabilities. Additionally, the budget segment will see new 5G smartphones from Nothing and Xiaomi, offering more options for consumers.

Motorola has confirmed the India launch of the Razr 50 Ultra for July 4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will sport a 4-inch cover display of 165Hz refresh rate that will be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS4.0 storage. The foldable smartphone will feature a 4000mAh battery, supported by 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The device will also pack artificial intelligence features, powered by Google Gemini. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom at sensor level.

Nothing CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is scheduled to launch on July 8 alongside CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC). Nothing has said that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch SuperAMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to the display panel, Nothing has confirmed that the smartphone will get up to 16GB RAM.

Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Redmi 13 5G smartphone on July 9. Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will pack a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 30W fast charger. It will be Xiaomi’s first budget smartphone based on its latest HyperOS operating system. It will feature a 108 MP primary camera. The device will feature a glass sandwich design and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France on July 10. Starting with a book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is anticipated to get a 6.3-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device is expected to sport a 7.6-inch bendable AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Other notable updates may include a new frame design and material, possibly titanium. The Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage space.

Similar to the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a flat frame design with colour coordinated metallic rings around the rear cameras. The flip-style smartphone is expected to get a bigger capacity battery, compared to the current generation model.

OPPO Reno 12 series

The date for the launch of the Reno 12 series is not confirmed but it is expected to be launched in the month of July. The Reno 12 series comprises the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. Both the smartphones feature cameras with artificial intelligence features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI Clear Face. Both the OPPO Reno 12 series smartphones will sport 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, and 80W fast wired charging.