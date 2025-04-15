Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13T to launch on April 24; teaser video reveals design and colours

OnePlus 13T to launch on April 24; teaser video reveals design and colours

The OnePlus 13T will initially launch in China. The upcoming smartphone has been previewed from all sides in a video teaser posted by the company on China's social media platform Weibo

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China on April 24, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand in a teaser video on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The video shows the upcoming smartphone from all sides and also sheds light upon the colours, textures, display, and buttons. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 13T:
 
OnePlus 13T: Launch date
 
April 24 in China. India launch may follow soon after.
 
OnePlus 13T: What to expect
 
The OnePlus 13 teaser shows a dual rear camera setup and a new camera island design with flash placed right beside the lenses on the camera module only. The camera module features a significant bump which means that the phone will be wobbly when placed back-first on a flat surface. The centre of the back panel will sport the OnePlus logo.
 

Also Read

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Android 16 beta builds rolling out to Xiaomi, OnePlus phones: How to update

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13T may drop alert slider for customisable shortcut button: Report

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale returns: Check deals on phones, tablets, more

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T may get large battery despite its compact build: Check details

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

 
As for the construction, the OnePlus 13T will boast a metallic frame and frosted glass design on the back cover. OnePlus earlier confirmed replacing the alert slider with a customisable action key on its future smartphone, and it kicks off with the OnePlus 13T. The smartphone will feature volume sliders and power button on the right side, and a dedicated action key on the left side of the frame. This new button is expected to be comparable to Apple’s Action Button on the latest iPhone 16 series.
The bottom side of the frame will house the USB-C charging connector for charging and data transfer, speaker, and SIM tray.
 
Coming to the colour options, the OnePlus 13T is shown in gray, pink, and black themes with frosted glass texture on all variants.
 
As per the video, the OnePlus 13T will boot ColorOS, which is exclusive to China region for OnePlus and OPPO smartphones. At the moment it is unclear whether the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market or not but if it does then it might boot on OxygenOS.
 
OnePlus 13T: Teaser

More From This Section

Google Gemini and Photos (Google)

Google Photos app enables search for memories, locations using Gemini

AI human relationship

AI as soulmate: Could code be the partner you've been searching for?

apple, apple logo

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature invisible Face ID camera system: Report

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta vs FTC: Zuckerberg defends acquisitions in high-stakes monopoly trial

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14T with 6,000mAh battery in the works, India launch expected soon

Topics : OnePlus Chinese smartphones chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon