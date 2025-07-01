Motorola's moto g96 5G launching in India on July 9: Expected specs, more

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Pantone-validated colours like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue.

Motorola has confirmed that the moto g96 smartphone will come with a 3D curved pOLED display, which will be the first in the segment. It will be a 6.67-inch panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness. For durability, the smartphone will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.

According to a report by Fonearena, the moto g96 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will likely sport a dual rear camera system encompassing a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls, selfies and more.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery and support 68W wired charging. Motorola’s moto g96 5G will likely boot Android 15 out of the box and could pack a few artificial intelligence-powered features for image editing and more.