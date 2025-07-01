Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features: Details here

Google has launched a stripped-down version of its Calendar app for Apple Watch, marking its return to watchOS with a limited but functional set of features. The app is available through version 25.24.1 of the Google Calendar iPhone app. It requires watchOS 11.0 or later.

Google Calendar for Apple Watch: Features

The app offers a week-long list of events and Google Tasks in a scrollable, colour-coded format. Users can:

Check their schedule and tasks

Get notifications of events and tasks, including time, title, and location

Complete tasks

Respond to events

Delete events and tasks Tapping on an event or task reveals minimal additional information. Users are directed to open the full app on their iPhone for further details. There is currently no option to create or edit events or reminders directly from the Apple Watch interface. The watchOS app matches the visual design of Google Calendar on Wear OS. It features a clean list view, with the current day and date displayed in the upper-right corner. However, unlike Apple's native Calendar app, it does not provide a full-month view or layout customisation options.