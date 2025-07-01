Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features: Details here

Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features: Details here

Google has launched a simplified Calendar app for Apple Watch, allowing users to view and manage upcoming events and tasks but without creation or editing functions on the device

Google Calendar app for Apple Watch
Google Calendar app for Apple Watch (Image: AppStore)
Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Google has launched a stripped-down version of its Calendar app for Apple Watch, marking its return to watchOS with a limited but functional set of features. The app is available through version 25.24.1 of the Google Calendar iPhone app. It requires watchOS 11.0 or later.
 
Calendar joins Google Keep, Google Maps, and YouTube Music as the only Google services currently supported on Apple Watch. 

Google Calendar for Apple Watch: Features

The app offers a week-long list of events and Google Tasks in a scrollable, colour-coded format. Users can:
  • Check their schedule and tasks
  • Get notifications of events and tasks, including time, title, and location
  • Complete tasks
  • Respond to events
  • Delete events and tasks
Tapping on an event or task reveals minimal additional information. Users are directed to open the full app on their iPhone for further details. There is currently no option to create or edit events or reminders directly from the Apple Watch interface.
 
The watchOS app matches the visual design of Google Calendar on Wear OS. It features a clean list view, with the current day and date displayed in the upper-right corner. However, unlike Apple’s native Calendar app, it does not provide a full-month view or layout customisation options. 

Two watch face complications are available:

  • What’s next: shows the next scheduled event and is available as a circular or rectangular complication, as well as in the Smart Stack widget
  • Today’s date: a simple day-and-date display in circular format
  • Both complications launch the app when tapped.
While functional, the app’s limited capabilities may not appeal to all users—especially given that Apple’s native Calendar app already syncs with Google Calendar and offers broader viewing and interaction features.
 
The launch reflects Google’s gradual re-entry into the Apple Watch ecosystem after a period of limited presence. With only four apps currently available, Google appears to be focusing on essential viewing tools for its services rather than fully-featured watchOS applications.
 

Topics :Apple Watch appApple Apple WatchGoogle Calendar

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

