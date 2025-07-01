Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget could be a pen-like device: Report

OpenAI is working on its first hardware device powered by generative artificial intelligence, and early reports suggest it could take the form of a pen. According to Bloomberg, the device may use built-in cameras and microphones to remain aware of the user’s surroundings.

In May, OpenAI announced a merger with LoveFrom, the technology firm founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive. In a teaser video released alongside the announcement, OpenAI hinted at building a new “family” of AI-native devices that could help users “create all sorts of wonderful things.”

What to expect from OpenAI’s first AI gadget A recent legal filing by OpenAI, submitted as part of a trademark dispute with iyO – a Google-backed hardware startup – sheds light on what the company might be developing. The document reportedly confirms that the device will not have a screen and will not be a wearable, effectively ruling out a smartphone or smartwatch. According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman recently briefed employees about the device, describing it as one that could fit in a pocket or rest on a desk. It would function as a “third device” that complements, rather than replaces, smartphones.

ALSO READ: Apple considers using Anthropic or OpenAI to power Siri in major shift Bloomberg suggests the device could indeed be a pen. The report speculates that Ive may work around the lack of a screen by using a small projector to cast content onto surfaces. The pen’s clip could house a microphone and potentially a camera to analyse text, interpret surroundings or assist users in context-aware ways. This would not be Ive’s first foray into pen-like technology. He played a key role in designing the Apple Pencil and had earlier commercial success with a product called the TX2 pen.