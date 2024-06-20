Motorola schedules Razr 2024 series launch for June 25: What to expect

Motorola has scheduled an event for June 25 where the China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is anticipated to unveil its next generation flip-style foldable devices in the Razr series. Ahead of the launch, 9to5Google has reported that the top-end model in the series, the Motorola Razr Plus, will offer significant improvements, especially in camera and durability, compared to the current generation model.

Motorola Razr series (2024): What to expect

The Motorola Razr 2024 series is expected to bring two models – Motorola Razr and Razr Plus. The Razr Plus is anticipated to launch globally as Motorola Razr Ultra. This top-end model is anticipated to bring major upgrades with regard to durability and cameras. While the smartphone is expected to retain the 12MP primary camera from its predecessor, the report stated that the smartphone may get a telephoto camera with zooming capabilities at the hardware level. However, it is unknown if the telephoto camera will be incorporated at the cost of the 13MP ultra-wide angle camera that currently rounds off the dual camera set up on the smartphone.

According to the report, the Motorola Razr Plus model might get better resistance against water ingress. Reportedly, the smartphone will get an IPX8 rating, instead of the IP52 rating that is applicable on the current generation model. This change, if true, might be useful to some users as although the smartphone loses out on resistance against dust, it will offer more protection against water.

On the base variant, the Motorola Razr, the company is reportedly planning to offer a full sized cover display similar to the plus model. For comparison, the current generation Motorola Razr only gets a 1.5-inch capsule like display alongside the camera.

In addition to the hardware changes the next generation Motorola Razr smartphones are expected to offer “Moto AI” artificial intelligence features as well. Although not much is known about the AI features on the smartphones, it is expected to be along the same line as the features on the recently launched Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The AI features available on Edge 50 Ultra include AI Magic Canvas that allows users to generate images via text prompts. Motorola has also incorporated AI into the smartphone’s camera system for features like AI Action Shot which optimises shots for motion capturing, AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to recognise movement while filming, and more.