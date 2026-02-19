Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced an investment of ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in India.

"Jio will now connect India with the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of social development and every service of government," Ambani said during the keynote address at AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

He said the investment, to be made by Jio together with Reliance, will begin this year. “This is not a speculative investment... This is patient discipline, nation building and strategic resilience for decades to come,” he said.