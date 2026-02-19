Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said India cannot afford to 'rent intelligence', adding that Jio will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as it did the cost of data

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani said that India cannot afford to “rent intelligence", adding that Jio will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as it did the cost of data. (Photo: YouTube/@IndiaAI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced an investment of ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in India.
 
"Jio will now connect India with the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of social development and every service of government," Ambani said during the keynote address at AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
 
He said the investment, to be made by Jio together with Reliance, will begin this year. “This is not a speculative investment... This is patient discipline, nation building and strategic resilience for decades to come,” he said.
 
Ambani further added that India cannot afford to “rent intelligence", adding that Jio will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as it did the cost of data.
 
Outlining Jio’s plans, he said the company will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through gigawatt scale data centre. "Construction has already begun on a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure in Jamnagar. Over 120 megawatts will come online in the second half of 2026, with a clear path to gigawatt-scale capacity for training," he said. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google details UI design of Android XR-based AI glasses with display

Audible now lets you switch to 'Read & Listen' mode for synced storytelling

Govt working to upskill, reskill IT workforce amid AI challenges: Vaishnaw

Gnani.ai expands Inya VoiceOS capabilities with two new speech models

You can now use Gemini to turn prompts and photos into music: How it works

Topics :India AI Impact SummitMukesh AmbaniBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story